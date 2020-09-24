Katz’s opens new Heights location with plenty of new, and classic food items

HOUSTON – Katz’s brand new Heights location on Shepherd just opened this week, this and it’s completely different than the original location on Westheimer and Montrose.

All of your favorite items are still on the menu, plus some new menu ones like the salmon salad, Reuben Klassic, 7 Layer, fried pickles, and grilled shrimp sandwich.

There is plenty of indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate social distancing, and it’s pet friendly!

The bar features some unique new adult beverages, and plenty of Texas wines to choose from.

With so many great items on the menu, and the fact that it’s open 24/7, the hardest decision you’ll have to make is whether you want to go there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

Watch Lauren Kelly chat with owner Barry Katz about the new location.