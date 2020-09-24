Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz shares a preview of his new album providing comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – 9-time grammy nominated saxophonist, Dave Koz’s brand new album, ‘A New Day’ was written entirely during the quarantine this year.

His impressive career spans more than three decades long, with 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums Chart, numerous world tours, a star on the Hollywood walk of fame and more.

“A NEW DAY”

A brand new recording by Dave Koz, his 20th album as an artist and first collection of original material in 10 years. Conceived and recorded completely under the umbrella of COVID, this album’s purpose is to give the listener a ‘musical hug’, hopefully providing a sense of comfort and good feeling amidst the intense backdrop of the pandemic we are all experiencing globally. With a roster of very special guests, all of whom recorded their parts virtually, this album’s release date is October 9, 2020…30 years and one day after the release of Dave’s debut album.

DAVE KOZ VIRTUAL ALBUM RELEASE EVENT

A NEW DAY - VIRTUAL ALBUM RELEASE EVENT www.davekoz.com Join Dave for an exclusive virtual live stream album release... Posted by Dave Koz on Monday, September 7, 2020

Check out “Summertime in NYC” the first song released from “A New Day”.