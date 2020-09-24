Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz shares a preview of his new album providing comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – 9-time grammy nominated saxophonist, Dave Koz’s brand new album, ‘A New Day’ was written entirely during the quarantine this year.
His impressive career spans more than three decades long, with 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums Chart, numerous world tours, a star on the Hollywood walk of fame and more.
“A NEW DAY”
It’s week 5 of #ColorsOfANewDay and the hue is BLUE! :) Hope you’re having some fun with this, as I share a bunch of new music from a brand new album coming Oct 9 called A New Day...and all the colors to match! This week’s track is my personal fave, as it features the legendary piano man @bobjamesmusic !! I adore Bob, and boy did he add his amazing magic to this song, “Long Goodbyes”. Talaya will play it for the first time today at 3pm PDT/6pm EDT @watercolorsjazz on #siriusxm and tmrw you can find it anywhere. Got your blue on? Do share! Have a wonderful day and great blue week ahead, and THANK YOU! DK.
A brand new recording by Dave Koz, his 20th album as an artist and first collection of original material in 10 years. Conceived and recorded completely under the umbrella of COVID, this album’s purpose is to give the listener a ‘musical hug’, hopefully providing a sense of comfort and good feeling amidst the intense backdrop of the pandemic we are all experiencing globally. With a roster of very special guests, all of whom recorded their parts virtually, this album’s release date is October 9, 2020…30 years and one day after the release of Dave’s debut album.
DAVE KOZ VIRTUAL ALBUM RELEASE EVENT
Check out “Summertime in NYC” the first song released from “A New Day”.