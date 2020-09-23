HL Obsessions: 3 promo codes to get Courtney and Derrick’s favorite items discounted

HOUSTON – Almost every day, Courtney and Derrick get asked about what they’re wearing or about some of the products they use.

MOO-CHILA (MOO-CHILA)

A brand of comfortable footwear and artisan goods. They work with independent artisans and family owned shops in Ecuador. In every batch, their goal is to provide customers with high quality products to take on their journey.

MOO-CHILA started with the idea of making a backpack and to help provide employment to artisans in Ecuador. Through the years they have expanded to be a brand of all type of artisan goods like footwear, hats, leather goods, etc.

“We make it easy to set a table you love.”

YEAR & DAY (YEAR AND DAY)

Year & Day believes that thoughtful, elegant design elevates the moments of our lives. Their assortment is modern and minimal in its beauty to enhance your life at home, offering all the shapes you need and nothing you don’t. Select a singular palette or mix and match colors to add effortless style to your table every day.

SANS WINE CO. (SANS WINE CO.)

6 can Variety Pack (White/Rosé/Red Wine Mix) normally $67, with discount $53.60

6 can Red Wine Variety Pack (Mix of reds) normally $100, with discount $80

6 can White/Rosé Variety Pack (Mix of whites/rosé) normally $70, with discount $56

Sans Wine Co. is the only canned wine producer making all single vineyard wines, from Napa, Lake and Mendocino County AVAs, and they’re the first canned wine producers to make all single vineyard, varietal specific, vintage dated wines. They farm two Napa Valley vineyards ‘inhouse’ and never use pesticides or herbicides on the vines.

FUN FACT: Sans - /sanz/

In French, the word ‘sans’ means ‘without.’ The origin is from Middle English: from Old French sanz, from a variant of Latin sine 'without, ' influenced by Latin absentia ‘in the absence of.’ For Sans Wine Co., ‘sans’ means that their wines are honest and winemaking & farming methods are transparent.

Grazeables (Grazeables)

Amy is a single mom of 4 teens/young adults (16, 18, 20, 21) and an Oncology Nurse. She created the Grazing Boxes originally for patients to have something beautiful and nutritious to enjoy during long chemotherapy treatments. She noticed so many patients enduring 6-10 hour treatments alone and it broke her heart.

Word spread and people started ordering for other patients, family members, doctors, nurses, etc., Then the pandemic hit and everything changed! Suddenly they became a lifeline for the community to their local healthcare heroes, neighbors, families, clients and colleagues during a quarantine.

Amy and her kids do everything together including the shopping, creating each customized box, the handwritten cards, and daily deliveries all over the city. Their new store location opens in October in The Woodlands.

