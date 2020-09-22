The Kombucha Company in Richmond shows how the popular drink is made

HOUSTON – Kombucha has been consumed by many different cultures across the world for thousands of years, but the drink has most recently gained popularity because of its many health benefits.

The question most people want to know…what exactly IS kombucha?

According to our friends at The Kombucha Company in Richmond, they compare kombucha to apple cider vinegar. Like apple cider vinegar, kombucha also has a tart taste, grows a “mother” or “culture,” and boasts a ton of beneficial properties.

The kombucha “mother” is called a “scoby,” which is an acronym for (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast). Sounds super cool and scientific, right?

Kombucha can help boost immune and regulate digestion, among other positive health benefits.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a behind the scenes look at how to make the popular drink.