Pure Soccer Katy is an indoor soccer facility where kids and adults can train safely

HOUSTON – Pure Soccer is Katy’s premiere indoor soccer facility that combines high quality training with high quality academics.

This is a great way to show everyone how the sport safely continues for the pros, and also for the kids heading back into the school year.

Kids can safely train indoors, prepare for tryouts, and get their physical activity in during the day if they are learning virtually.

The Houston Dynamo just announced they’ll be allowing fans back into the stadium, with social distancing and health and safety precautions, but Pure Soccer allows us to see how they have been training amid covid19.

Pure Soccer Katy has been open for one year, and they’ve also got a new schooling program.

They have a new classroom where kids homeschooling will be taught by certified teacher for 3 hours, and then train for 3 hours.

Watch Lauren Kelly put her skills to the test and give some drills a try!