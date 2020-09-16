Meet Sharon Gee, the Houston actress working alongside Keanu Reeves

HOUSTON – She left her day job to pursue a career in acting and since then she has shared the screen with stars like Dennis Quaid, Ben Stiller, Mahershala Ali or Nicolas Cage.

Gee, who went to school at DeBakey High School for Health Professions, shared with Houston Life her amazing journey to the big screen after working for over 20 years in the corporate world.

“I was living and working in New York City, I was at the top of my game, climbing the corporate ladder, but there was a part of me that was burnt out and unhappy. I was a at point in my life where, I hit a fork in the road, and I decided to take a leap of faith. It was all or nothing, and here I am, pursuing my dream of acting and living it,” said Gee, who would secretly audition for theater roles in between her day job.

Gee has appeared in movies like “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “The Watch” and “Roxanne Roxanne.”

“Corporate America actually help me a lot to build up the characters that I’ve played in a lot of the films and television (series) that you see me in,” said Gee, who has appeared on shows like “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Claws,” “Madam Secretary” and “Evil.”

This summer you can catch her alongside Keanu Reeves in the new film “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” where she plays Ling Lun, one of the five legends.

BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC/ ORION PICTURES (Most Excellent Productions, LLC)

“Working with Keanu Reeves, in the vein of Bill & Ted was ‘most excellent,”’ said Gee of the Hollywood star.

Bill and Ted Face the Music ( Orion Pictures) (Most Excellent Productions, LLC)

“He is a consummate professional. Keanu reminds me of an old-school gentleman. He’s very chivalrous, very polite, kind and it was a joy and a delight to work with him,” said Gee, who grew up in Southwest Houston.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is playing now on demand and in theaters.

