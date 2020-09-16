Comedians Desus & Mero on Chadwick Boseman, new book and sharing life lessons with Houston fans

HOUSTON – After creating a cult following on social media for their irreverent take on news and pop culture, comedians Desus & Mero are changing the late-night television landscape with their loose but smart commentary.

Houston Life Reporter, Joe Sam, chatted with the quick-witted duo about how they’re connecting with fans through a new book and virtual book tour that’s taking them to the South this Sunday, Sept. 20.

The comedians have transcended audiences, gaining fans all over Texas and especially in Houston.

“When you see us, you say ‘that’s Desus & Mero from The Bronx’ but once you strip away the New York-specific slang, locations, you’re like 'Yo, That’s Desus & Mero from the Fifth Ward. Every hood has a Desus & Mero because every town has a hood. So, when you see us, you’re like 'those remind me of people I grew up with, '” said Desus Nice, co-host of DESUS & MERO on Showtime.

(L-R) Desus Nice and The Kid Mero in DESUS & MERO "Su-Su-Sucio". Photo Credit: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME. (Greg Endries/SHOWTIME)

“You listen long enough, the accent disappears, the slang disappears and we’re just your hommies,” said Nice, who shared their feelings about the recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who was a guest on their show last year.

“Hindsight is 20-20, man, and being there in that moment and not knowing what he was going through and him still giving that energy and that light and not typical interview. And you could feel the vibe to through the whole studio,” remembered The Kid Mero.

“He was always super positive. He would walk in the room and the room light up because he had that energy and was such a good person,” said Nice.

The duo are now authors with the release of their life advice book called “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from The Bronx,” available for pre-order now.

"God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from The Bronx” (Penguin Random House)

“This is about paying rent when you don’t have it, getting a meal when you don’t have it, but we put our own twist to make it funny. Because some of that stuff it’s not funny. Being hungry it’s not funny. But we’ve lived these experiences and we’re passing them along to y’all,” said Mero.

To watch Desus & Mero complete interview, watch the video above.