New Houston Botanic Garden is 132-acres of plants, hiking trails, water features and more

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Reporter

HOUSTON – Time to add another safe, and fun local outdoor activity to your to-do list!

We’re talking about the brand-new Houston Botanic Garden, located off I-45 just across from Hobby Airport.

It’s a 132-acre plant museum with hiking trails, water features, and a family discovery center, and it opens this Friday.

The garden will launch with a series of opening season weekends with special educational opportunities to showcase Houston’s cultural richness and biodiversity by highlighting regions of the world from which the garden has drawn its global plant palette. Here are some of the weekends to look forward to:

Sept. 18, 19, and 20 – Celebrating Latin America

Oct. 2, 3, and 4 – Celebrating Asia

Oct. 16, 17, and 18 – Celebrating Africa

Oct. 30, 31, and November 1 – Celebrating The Mediterranean

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online at Houston Botanic Garden.

Watch Lauren Kelly and President/General Counsel Claudia Gee Vassar give us a special sneak peek.

