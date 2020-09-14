Houston’s mobile Bounce Hydration answers our IV drip therapy questions

HOUSTON – IV drip therapy is a popular method that quickly administer fluids, vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream. Plenty of celebs swear by it, and it’s even a great way to helped to ease hangovers.

Bounce Hydration is 100% mobile, and they provide IV drip solutions and cocktails right in the comfort and convenience of your home, office, or event.

IV drip spa therapy has tons of positive health benefits when it comes to hydration, anti-aging, and even weight loss. The whole drip process takes about 45 minutes to complete.

Bounce Hydration offers over 15 specially formulated, best-in-class, IV drip therapy recipes, plus a variety of vitamin and antioxidant boosters, vitamin b12 shots and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives an IV drip cocktail a try with Bounce Hydration’s James Johnson, RN, BSN.