5 things you’d be surprised to learn about Houston Life’s newest team member, Joe Sam
The Louisiana native is now officially a Houstonian
HOUSTON – We first introduced you to Joe Sam during Houston Life’s 3 p.m. launch, and today he officially joins the team!
Here are 5 things you’d be surprised to learn about Sam.
1. He’s one of the former “Best Poetry Slam Artists” in Louisiana
2. He’s an “extreme couponer”
3. He can tie a bow tie really fast
4. He’s OBSESSED with Halloween and all things horror
5. He worked as a teacher at the Ohio Media School
You can catch Joe Sam on Houston Life weekdays at 3 p.m..
