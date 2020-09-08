5 things you’d be surprised to learn about Houston Life’s newest team member, Joe Sam

HOUSTON – We first introduced you to Joe Sam during Houston Life’s 3 p.m. launch, and today he officially joins the team!

Here are 5 things you’d be surprised to learn about Sam.

1. He’s one of the former “Best Poetry Slam Artists” in Louisiana

Joe Sam performing at a poetry slam (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

2. He’s an “extreme couponer”

3. He can tie a bow tie really fast

Joe Sam wearing a bow tie (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

4. He’s OBSESSED with Halloween and all things horror

Joe Sam dressed up for Halloween (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

5. He worked as a teacher at the Ohio Media School

You can catch Joe Sam on Houston Life weekdays at 3 p.m..