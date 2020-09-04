Get2Know KPRC 2’s Randy McIlvoy

HOUSTON – He’s an expert in all-things Houston sports, and ahead of the start of football season we’re getting to know KPRC 2′s sports director Randy McIlvoy.

From his favorite moments as a sports reporter to his family life – McIlvoy shared great insight about his 31 years in the television business and his deep appreciation for the job.

Randy McIlvoy, Bill Balleza and Dominique Sachse (Randy McIlvoy)

“Sports is a way, a door that kind of opens to have some fun with the viewers and you get a chance to do that every night, even when the teams aren’t playing great. That’s the difficult part, but when they’re playing great, like they have on recent years Astros’ World Series, Rockets are a playoffs team, Texans going to the playoffs, it makes it fun to cover sports,” said McIlvoy, who has been part of KPRC 2 for 16 years and has been on the frontline with some of the most iconic names in sports.

Randy McIlvoy and J.J. Watt (Randy McIlvoy)

Some of the moments that stand out for him include The Astros’ World Series win, interviewing Bum Phillips while at his Ranch in Goliad, and an unforgettable game in college football history.

“One of my favorite memories; the Texas Longhorns in ’06 playing Southern California in Pasadena with Vince Young, a Houstonian who grew up in Madison High School. It’s one of the best college football games you’ll ever see, and I was on the side-lines when it happened,” recalled McIlvoy, who remembered how his passion for sports started earlier in his life.

“I was an athlete growing up. I played baseball in Bellaire High School and then at Sam Houston State I walked on for a couple of years and locked in what I wanted to do. Sam Houston’s has a well-known journalism department and I really enjoyed the experiences I got there, led to some internships,” said the born and raised Houstonian who grew up in Meyerland and has collected shark teeth since he was a kid.

Randy McIlvoy's shark teeth collection (Randy McIlvoy)

“I got hooked on it because my mom really enjoyed it. And I got jars of the stuff,” said McIlvoy, who has been married to wife Tammy for 30 years.

Randy McIlvoy and wife Tammy (Randy McIlvoy)

The couple has two daughters, Courtney and Keely.

Courtney and Keely McIlvoy (Randy McIlvoy)

To see McIlvoy’s complete interview, watch the video above.

