Country Singer Matt Stell reflects on record-breaking year and his connection to Houston

HOUSTON – He’s been called “one to watch” and a rising star in the country music scene.

Singer/Songwriter Matt Stell stopped by KPRC’s Houston Life for a virtual interview and performance of the title track off his EP – “Everywhere But On.”

Singer/Songwriter Matt Stell's EP - "Everywhere But On" (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The song is currently topping country radio charts.

He also shared what brings him to Houston every now and then.

“I’ve got family down there around The Woodlands. I’m down there around Montgomery, Texas playing golf every now and then. I kind of started playing music down there. I made my first record in Houston. So yeah man, I’ve spent a lot of time in that area, for sure,” said Stell.

Back in December, the artist performed in Houston as part of 100.3 The Bull’s Ten Man Jam concert.

Despite live shows being put on hold for the pandemic, Stell has been busy promoting his first album.

His multi-week No. 1 Platinum-certified hit, “Prayed For You,” is the ONLY debut artist single to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2019.

“And just like in any team sport man, it takes a whole lot of people being passionate about something bigger than themselves, to have that kind of success. So, it really has been a lot like a team win,” Stell explained.

This summer he released an innovative music video for “If I Was A Bar” that featured him playing 13 different characters or personalities like the “cool guy,” “bartender” and “the drummer.”

The video adhered to current social distancing guidelines and besides Stell – only three other crew members were part of the production.

Stell may be from Arkansas, but he has some strong ties to the Texas/Red Dirt music scene.

He’s a self-taught guitar player and a former college basketball standout.

But that wasn’t his only calling in life.

He was also accepted into Harvard University’s Extension School Pre-Med program.

But instead, he followed his dreams to Nashville.

Besides his success on the country charts, his music has also been racking up millions of online streams.

He even made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala hinted that a performance at the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be a great addition to his resume.

“Everywhere But On” is available now.

For more information, click here.