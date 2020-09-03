Feeling stir crazy? Get out of the house with these social-distancing activities around Houston

HOUSTON – If you’re sick of zoom calls and feeling a little stir crazy, you’re not alone.

Whether you’re wanting to spice up date night, hang out with friends or try something new with your family, many people are looking for safe ways to get out of the house and socialize. Let’s Roam CEO Charlie Harding shared a few fun social-distancing activities we can enjoy right here in Houston.

Drive-in movie theaters like The Best Little Drive-In in HTX have made a comeback, allowing patrons to enjoy feature films from the safety of their cars. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

SAWYER YARDS : If you’re looking for a throwback vibe with a modern twist, this is the drive-in for you! This hip theater is located near the heart of Houston in the historic First Ward district. Movies are projected on a 100 ft. “screen” on the giant industrial silos. With family favorites like The Sandlot to cult classics like Fight Club , there’s a flick for everyone. If you’re looking for a throwback vibe with a modern twist, this is the drive-in for you! This hip theater is located near the heart of Houston in the historic First Ward district. Movies are projected on a 100 ft. “screen” on the giant industrial silos. With family favorites liketo cult classics like, there’s a flick for everyone.

THE BEST LITTLE DRIVE-IN IN HTX : Touting the saying that the best things come in small packages, this quaint drive-in nestled in The Heights brings big fun. The theater uses an LED screen for brighter, higher quality images. Between the music videos they play by Houston musicians and a partnership with Night at the Museum , locals are sure to love it. Touting the saying that the best things come in small packages, this quaint drive-in nestled in The Heights brings big fun. The theater uses an LED screen for brighter, higher quality images. Between the music videos they play by Houston musicians and a partnership with HMNS for an interactive showing of, locals are sure to love it.

THE SHOWBOAT DRIVE-IN THEATER: If you’re looking for a classic and traditional drive-in experience, look no further. This long time neighborhood favorite in Hockley, TX just outside of Tomball has a very laidback, retro feel. Newly released movies are always on rotation, so grab your popcorn, tune in your radio to the right frequency and enjoy the show! If you’re looking for a classic and traditional drive-in experience, look no further. This long time neighborhood favorite in Hockley, TX just outside of Tomball has a very laidback, retro feel. Newly released movies are always on rotation, so grab your popcorn, tune in your radio to the right frequency and enjoy the show!

PICTURE-PERFECT PICNIC

GREAT OUTDOORS: Getting outside is good idea for a social-distancing date or hangout, as it’s harder to spread germs in the open vs. an enclosed space. However, wear masks and stay six feet apart when possible.

THE SPREAD: You can make a totally Instagrammable picnic while supporting local businesses. It’s a 2-for-1! Pretty pre-packaged bites from local favorite You can make a totally Instagrammable picnic while supporting local businesses. It’s a 2-for-1! Pretty pre-packaged bites from local favorite Grazeables are always a showstopper, and Picnic Box Lunches off of Bissonnet takes the work out of your meal prep. Don’t forget dessert! Stacked Cookies will help you end on a sweet note.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: Let’s face it, it’s hot! Pick a spot that’s both picturesque AND has plenty of shade. The Let’s face it, it’s hot! Pick a spot that’s both picturesque AND has plenty of shade. The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park is a beautiful backdrop in the Galleria area. You can also opt for any of the numerous scenic views available at Hermann Park . Looking for something different? The perfectly manicured lawn beside The Menil Collection offers some artsy scenery.

Get to know the Bayou City like never before. Let’s Roam offers a variety of Houston tours filled with fun facts and sights. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SCAVENGER HUNT

H-TOWN: Get to know the Bayou/Space/Clutch City like never before. Whether you’re a Houston noob or just wanting to learn something new about our beloved town, Get to know the Bayou/Space/Clutch City like never before. Whether you’re a Houston noob or just wanting to learn something new about our beloved town, Let’s Roam offers a variety of Houston tours filled with fun facts and sights.

NEIGHBORS: Want to take a short drive and explore some more? Let’s Roam also offers hunts in neighboring cities like College Station, The Woodlands and Beaumont.

IN-HOUSE: If the weather is bad or you just feel like staying in, you can still hunt at home. Let’s Roam also offers in-home scavenger hunts for families, couples as well as fun virtual game night ideas. Hide the remote, put down the phones and let the fun begin.

For more fun ideas, visit the Let’s Roam website.

