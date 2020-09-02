98ºF

Houston Life

Enter HERE for your chance to play BINGO with Houston Life

Tags: BINGO, Houston Life
Enter for a chance to play BINGO with Houston Life
Enter for a chance to play BINGO with Houston Life (KPRC 2020)

HOUSTON – Houston Life is hosting a socially distant BINGO game and we want to play with YOU! Scroll down to enter for your chance to play by completing the entry form below. Please make sure to include all information and a brief description of why you want to play.

The contest begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, and will end at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 4. The game will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 5 p.m., so get your daubers ready!

The game will be recorded and may be shared on Houston Life’s broadcast and digital platforms.

Sixteen finalists will be selected to play with Team Houston Life. Finalists will need access to a printer, working internet connection and Zoom to be considered eligible to play.

Enter for your chance to play below:

Click here to view contest rules and regulations.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.