Watch Tex learn new tricks with Stephanie Bennett from Believe In Dog Training

HOUSTON – Teaching your dog tricks is a fun and rewarding activity for everyone! Since Tex is one of the smartest dogs we know, we wanted to test his knowledge by trying to teach him two new tricks.

Stephanie Bennett, owner of Believe in Dog Training, (and Tex’s favorite person btw!) gave us some pointers on the proper steps to make this successful. Today we tried the “Bang!” (play dead) and “Hustle” (weave through our legs as we walk.)

Stephanie used the lure/reward method, and also incorporated a clicker to “mark” moments to give Tex feedback that he was doing things correctly.

Another suggestion: break down trick training exercises into small steps. Dogs learn more quickly and with less confusion when exercises are broken down into small steps. Keep training sessions short and take lots of play breaks.

Always end the training session with success and while your dog still wants more, and practice, repetition, and patience are key.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Stephanie put Tex to the test!