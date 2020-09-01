Tip Tuesday: Ways to save money in your home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – This summer, more than ever, households across the country are looking to cut costs. For many, that may mean looking at their HVAC system to see where they can hack out some expenses.

If you are looking to keep cool this summer while saving money, we’ve got some tips for you!

Clean your air filters regularly – You can lower your energy use 5-15% by replacing dirty or clogged filters.

Be sure to schedule maintenance on your air conditioner – Regular maintenance will help identify the smaller problems before they become big ones. It can also help ensure that your system is running as efficiently as possible.

Consider a programmable thermostat– These modern thermostats have the ability to help you save money on your electric bill and conserve energy.

Use ceiling fans – The ceiling fans in your home will help cool you off and reduce the amount you use your A/C.

Seal your ducts – Leaking ducts can account for about 30% of your AC system’s energy use.

