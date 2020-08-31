BOOK NOW, TRAVEL LATER: Take advantage of hot deals to save big on international trips

HOUSTON – If your 2020 travel plans were delayed or cancelled due to covid-19, please, raise your hand.

Chances are, most of us didn’t get to travel the way we expected to this year.

Covid-19 hit the travel industry hard, but now you’ll definitely be interested in rebooking that flight, because there’s good news, huge deals are generating!

If you’re eager to resume travel, we’ll share what to know before you go and the hot deals you can score well into 2021.

Travelzoo Editor, Gabe Saglie shares why this is such a great time to book a future trip.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL IN A COVID WORLD

The U.S lifted its blanked advisory warning American citizens against travel abroad

BY THE NUMBERS: Travelzoo’s July survey of 2000 members

62% have had to cancel or change their international travel plans due to COVID-19

Despite travel restrictions, when do you plan on taking your next international trip?

2020: 26%

2021: 63%

2022: 10%

Masks, Quarantines and COVID Tests:

Willing to wear a mask at their international destination: 78%

Willing to provide a negative COVID test at their international destination: 45%

Willing to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their international destination: 3%

If you go international, register for the State Department’s STEP Program (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program), which helps the U.S. government contact you should new restrictions, mandates or requirements be issued.

MEXICO

Travel by air is NOT included in any government restrictions

No COVID testing requirements for U.S. visitors (but expect temperature checks and other screenings upon arrival, etc.)

W PUNTA MITA, PUNTA DE MITA

PUNTA DE MITA, MEXICO (PUNTA DE MITA, MEXICO)

New deluxe resort (opened in June 2016) with 6 restaurants, an upscale spa & oceanfront infinity pool

The uncrowded beach offers stunning views of Bahia de Banderas and the surrounding mountains

The arrowhead-shaped peninsula known as Punta de Mita is about a 45-minute drive NW of PV’s airport

$599 for a 3-night stay for 2 (50% off) with $150 in dining & spa credits

Travel thru Sep. 2021 – and fully refundable if you don’t go!

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The Dominican Republic is requiring a negative COVID test 5 days prior to arrival and Americans have to fill out a Health Affidavit to confirm they’ve had no COVID symptoms within 72 hours of travel; anyone showing symptoms or registering above 100.6 degrees will be tested, and those who test positive will be isolated

LOPESAN COSTA BAVARO RESORT & SPA

LOPESAN COSTA BAVARO RESORT & SPA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (LOPESAN COSTA BAVARO RESORT & SPA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

Ritzy 5-Star resort that opened up 2 years ago and features a large stretch of white sand beach, as well as 8 dining venues and 6 pools with large waterpark

All-inclusive: all meals, cocktails/drinks, activities and tipping included

$599 for 3 nights for 2 people! (40% off)

Travel thru Sept. 2021 – and fully refundable if you don’t go!

BELIZE

Belize requires certification of a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours or testing on arrival

THE PLACENCIA RESORT

THE PLACENCIA RESORT, BELIZE (THE PLACENCIA RESORT, BELIZE)

4-Star resort on private beach in secluded Placencia Peninsula & near Belize Barrier Reef

$179 for 3 nights for 2 people! (70% off)

Travel thru Nov. 2021 – and fully refundable if you don’t go!

BALI

This popular Indonesian resort destination has announced its re-opening to international travelers, including Americans, on September 11th (details on negative test requirements, etc. TBA)

MAYA SANUR RESORT & SPA

MAYA SANUR RESORT & SPA, BALI (MAYA SANUR RESORT & SPA, BALI)

Beautiful 5-Star resort located on the water w/3 restaurants, 3 pools and deluxe spa, and it’s near multiple shopping and dining options

$699 for 7 nts w/breakfast & afternoon tea for 2 daily and 20% off all dining & spa (70% off)

Travel thru Dec. 2022 – and fully refundable if you don’t go!

EUROPE UPDATE

The industry is starting to buzz with changes to U.S. restrictions on travel to Europe

European countries where Americans CAN go now

Croatia: negative COVID test required within 72 hours of landing

Ireland & The UK: 14-day quarantine required

Some of Eastern Europe without test requirements: Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia

Pent-up demand: When Portugal was put back on the travel safe list for UK travelers on Aug 20, week-over-week searches for Portugal travel on Travelzoo’s UK site jumped 1180%!

CASTELLO DI BACCARESCA, TUSCANY, ITALY

CASTELLO DI BACCARESCA, TUSCANY, ITALY (CASTELLO DI BACCARESCA, TUSCANY, ITALY)

12th century castle near historic towns like Assis with locally-driven restaurant & gardens

$89 per night with breakfast for 2 & upgrade (55% off)

JURYS INN, GALWAY, IRELAND

JURYS INN, GALWAY, IRELAND (JURYS INN, GALWAY, IRELAND)

4-Star waterside hotel near landmarks spots like Quay Street

$265 for 3-night stay, with breakfast for 2 daily (55% off)

For more travel deals, make sure to check out Travelzoo.com.