Country music singer Josh Turner talks new album, working with legends, and missing his fans

HOUSTON – Country music star Josh Turner is known for his smooth, deep voice, and hit songs like ‘Your Man,’ ‘Why Don’t We Just Dance,’ ‘Long Black Train,’ and many others.

He just released his latest album, ‘Country State Of Mind,’ which features a lengthy list of legendary musical guests like Kris Kristofferson, Alan Jackson, and Randy Travis, just to name a few.

Josh’s new 12-song collection pays homage to some of the biggest classic country music icons, including five legends whom he calls his “Mount Rushmore of Country Music”- Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams.

Lauren Kelly caught up with Josh to talk about his new music, working with legends, and missing fans out on the road. Catch the full interview at 3 p.m. on Houston Life this afternoon!