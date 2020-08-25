Tip Tuesday: Houseplants can help improve your home’s air quality

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Houseplants make for great décor, but have you ever considered the other benefits of these plants?

Some plants can actually help to improve the quality of air in your home by pulling pollutants from the air.

That’s right, your houseplants can act as natural air purifiers by removing toxins from your home.

THE BOSTON FERN: Can remove formaldehyde, xylene, and benzene from the air

THE PEACE LILY: Offers a boost to your indoor air quality by removing formaldehyde and benzene from the air. Keep in mind the Peace Lily is toxic to pets so you should feature this flower in spaces without furry friends

THE SPIDER PLANT: Removes both benzene and formaldehyde from the air

