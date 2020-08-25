H-E-B keeping shelves stocked to help you prepare for Hurricane Season

HOUSTON – When it comes to keeping grocery store shelves stocked, H-E-B doesn’t disappoints. They’ve been there for us throughout the pandemic, and now they’re working hard to keep stores open during Hurricane Season.

As Houston prepares for Hurricane Laura, Lacey Dalcour Salas, Manager of Public Affairs for H-E-B Houston showed us just a handful of items you can find inside the store.

As always, they’re doing everything they can to keep the stores open and shelves stocked.

Here are a few things everyone should put on their Hurricane Season essential check list that you can find at H-E-B: canned foods, bread, bottled water, batteries, candles, ice, baby food (including formula), pet items, among much more.

And here are some fun items that usually spike during a hurricane: wine, beer, chips/dip, games, markers, etc.

Everyone be prepared, don’t panic, and stay safe!