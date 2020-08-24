ON A BUDGET: How to transform the smallest nook in your home into a functional workspace under $20

HOUSTON – IT'S TIME FOR A DIY TRANSFORMATION!

If you’re in need an an at-home workspace ASAP, you’re in luck because we have called in reinforcements for help.

With all of the uncertainty and stress surround the back-to-school season this year, having a functional at-home workspace for your kids is essential.

Upcycling expert Sarah Teresinski is sharing how to create an organized and inexpensive study space – and you don’t even need a traditional desk.

“Today I am going to rework my daughter Lennon’s closet… I’m going to show you guys what I’ve collected around the house to create a really cool workspace for her.” – Sarah Teresinski

SUPPLIES USED:

A shelf from a closet

A trellis

A planter

Spray paint

Zip ties

Wrapping paper

Paper towel holder

Clothes pins

Candy dishes

Painters tape

Check out the process:

STEP 1: SPRAY PAINT

First, you’ll want to spray paint everything you have decided to add some color to in order to have it dry while you’re decorating the at-home workspace.

STEP 2: USING INEXPENSIVE DÉCOR

You’ll want to add some fun color to the walls, but paint can sometimes be expensive.

Instead, you can decorate the walls with pictures, crafts or even any spare wall paper you may have.

STEP 3: KEEPING THE KIDS ORGANIZED

The next project involves getting creative to create a DIY calendar to keep the kids organized.

All you need is some note cards/spare notebook paper, clothes pins, zip ties and a pin.

STEP 4: CREATE YOUR OWN SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Purchasing storage options for school supplies can quickly add up, but Sarah shares easy hacks to get the job done by upcycling objects from around your home. All you need is a spare paper towel holder, candy dishes or planters, extra cans lying around and a spare dish rack. All of these objects can hold construction paper, pens, pencils, scissors, glue and books!

STEP 5: TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR NEWLY TRANSFORMED SPACE!

For more upcycling tips, keep up with Sarah HERE.