ON A BUDGET: How to transform the smallest nook in your home into a functional workspace under $20

HOUSTON – IT'S TIME FOR A DIY TRANSFORMATION!
If you’re in need an an at-home workspace ASAP, you’re in luck because we have called in reinforcements for help.
With all of the uncertainty and stress surround the back-to-school season this year, having a functional at-home workspace for your kids is essential.
Upcycling expert Sarah Teresinski is sharing how to create an organized and inexpensive study space – and you don’t even need a traditional desk.
“Today I am going to rework my daughter Lennon’s closet… I’m going to show you guys what I’ve collected around the house to create a really cool workspace for her.” – Sarah Teresinski
SUPPLIES USED:
- A shelf from a closet
- A trellis
- A planter
- Spray paint
- Zip ties
- Wrapping paper
- Paper towel holder
- Clothes pins
- Candy dishes
- Painters tape
Check out the process:
STEP 1: SPRAY PAINT
First, you’ll want to spray paint everything you have decided to add some color to in order to have it dry while you’re decorating the at-home workspace.
STEP 2: USING INEXPENSIVE DÉCOR
You’ll want to add some fun color to the walls, but paint can sometimes be expensive.
Instead, you can decorate the walls with pictures, crafts or even any spare wall paper you may have.
STEP 3: KEEPING THE KIDS ORGANIZED
The next project involves getting creative to create a DIY calendar to keep the kids organized.
All you need is some note cards/spare notebook paper, clothes pins, zip ties and a pin.
STEP 4: CREATE YOUR OWN SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Purchasing storage options for school supplies can quickly add up, but Sarah shares easy hacks to get the job done by upcycling objects from around your home. All you need is a spare paper towel holder, candy dishes or planters, extra cans lying around and a spare dish rack. All of these objects can hold construction paper, pens, pencils, scissors, glue and books!
STEP 5: TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR NEWLY TRANSFORMED SPACE!
Entire DIY at home workspace for kids under $20 BEFORE/AFTER swipe➡️ we turned a nook in my daughters closet into a fun, bright workspace for virtual learning upcycling everyday items like a dish drying rack, paper towel holder, wrapping paper, zip ties, tin cans, fridge magnets, a scrunchie, and a piece of trellis! To see how we did it tune into @houstonlifetv @nbc On Monday Aug 24th! I will post all the diy fun after it airs! So easy ANYONE can do it and a great way to save money and get creative with your kids for back to school! I’m keeping it simple! #diy #backtoschool #schoolathome #homework #kidworkspace #budget #upcycle #upcycled