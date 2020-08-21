Singer Lyle Lovett talks about his love for Houston and the local music venue that helped shape his career

HOUSTON – He’s a big name in American music with a career that spans over 30 years, 14 albums and four Grammy Awards.

Lyle Lovett is a singer, songwriter, composer and actor.

But before of all that – he’s a proud Houstonian.

“I’m pretty vocal about where I grew up. My family has been in north Harris Country, in the Klein community since, well since the early 1850s. It was my great, great grandfather Adam Klein was the first “Klein” that settled there,” Lovett shared.

Lovett even went to Klein High School with another recognizable Houstonian, Mayor Sylvester Turner.

He later went on to earn a degree in Journalism and German from Texas A&M University.

He’s very proud to talk about his Houston roots and to share his love from his hometown anywhere he goes.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Lovett was wrapping up his Acoustic Group Tour.

Red Rocks Amphitheater, Denver, CO, summer 2019 (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

He finds joy in playing music every day with the smart and talented people – who make up his bands.

He has since traded in those days, for virtual performances from his garage.

And he’s been busy booking performances for Astros Opening Day, Freedom Over Texas, ‘A Night For Austin’ benefit concert and Willie Nelson’s ‘Luck Reunion.”

He really is a jack of all trades, not just in the music world, but also in Hollywood.

He’s held numerous roles in TV series and movie films.

But the music always brings him back.

John Grimaudo, James Gilmer, Lyle Lovett and Eric Taylor performing in 1979. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

He credits Houston’s own Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant for helping him start his career.

“I was able to get an entry-level slot there and start playing my own songs for the first time at Anderson Fair,” said Lovett.

The venue, located in the Montrose-neighborhood of Houston, is known as one of the most revered listening rooms for acoustic original music in the world.

Anderson Fair still holds performances on the weekends and is run by a staff of volunteers.

It was even part of a documentary called “For The Sake Of The Song: The Story Of Anderson Fair”

Another influence on Lovett was Don Sanders.

Don Sanders performing (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

He was known as the mayor of Montrose, a Houston music institution and a beloved mentor to Lovett.

Watch Lovett’s special performance of “Bayou Song” by Don Sanders on Houston Life.

To learn more, visit Lovett’s website at LyleLovett.com.