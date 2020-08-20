Back-to-school self-care tips for children, teachers and parents

HOUSTON – The 2020 school season is looking a little different this year.

There’s still so much up in the air. Whether you’re a student, parent or teacher, many folks may be feeling the pressure of the back-to-school season right now.

That’s exactly why clinician, university professor and mom of 2 middle schoolers, Dr. Shana D. Lewis, is sharing self-care tips to help us all stay mentally healthy and lower stress levels.

Dr. Lewis says there are 3 different components to consider when we think about the back-to-school season. We have the children, the educators, and the parents as active parties in this situation. Let’s look at the issues relevant for each of them.

CHILDREN

Although some children are resilient due to their biological makeup and relationship with a nurturing parent or another adult, the magnitude and multitude of stresses from the pandemic present an assault on children’s developing brains, sense of security, and future. This results in kids beginning the school year highly anxious and traumatized. One key factor of a clinical trauma is the feeling of being helpless. We are all helpless and kids even more so.

Many thought that after the end of the last school year everything would go back to normal. So learning that this school year is starting off online or a hybrid for some is a blow for them. They may be stressed and/or anxious about starting a new school year without being able to see friends or at least not all of their friends. They are concerned about how they will learn in a virtual setting again. They too are concerned about covid-19 as well because of what they’ve seen and heard about it if they are going to school. Children need a sense of stability to cope with the uncertainty of the back to school plans. How do parents help their kids? Here are some quick tips for kids.

TIPS FOR PARENTS TO HELP THEIR CHILDREN

Create a schedule and separate place for learning in the home (not their beds)

Go back to school shopping – clothes and supplies

Get dressed for school each day

Create a healthy sleep routine at least 1 week before 1st day of school

Teach flexible thinking

We also need to consider that there are differences in some of these experiences for students of various ages pre-k, kinder, elementary, middle, high school and college due to developmental needs.

According to a recent Kaiser poll, 45% of adults reported poorer mental health compared to pre-covid times. This includes teachers and parents.

TEACHERS

Many are stressed and worried about returning to the classroom especially if the kids are returning. Some quit their jobs before the deadline in order to avoid this but others weren’t able to do so and feel forced into returning to work to live. They are working under acute stress. You have teachers and administrators who are struggling themselves to cope with the uncertainty and they are being asked to show up for kids. Kids look to the adults in their life to know how to respond to the world so what teachers and parents do is important. What happens when someone tests positive and quarantines have to happen and schools close? All of this uncertainty is acute stress for teachers and administrators.

SELF-CARE TIPS FOR EDUCATORS

Teachers must engage in self-care (mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, yoga, et)

On the way to work listen to music or positive podcasts that can support positive moods

Ask for help when needed

Find positive support networks to problem solve

Remain flexible

PARENTS

This is a tough situation for many parents who have to return to work and cannot stay at home with virtual learners. Parents may be conflicted because they don’t want to send their children back to school because they don’t feel safe but they don’t have a choice if they want to make a living. Parents are being asked to make the choice at times between their children and their finances. Parents are asked to be highly involved in the education of their children ultimately resulting in home school which some are not desiring to do as it is stressful to manage that and work life integration. The stress of COVID and work is overwhelming and may render parents unable to support children emotionally.

SELF-CARE TIPS FOR PARENTS

Become familiar with the virtual platform the district is using (ask about the district training classes for parents)

Meal prep lunch and snacks for kids the night before

L - Listen to your kids

E - Establish a routine

A - Ask for help

R - Remember to show them how to self soothe

N - Navigate the new normal with patience

For more information or to connect with Dr. Lewis, click here.