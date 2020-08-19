Local service ‘Create The Date’ will plan a perfect date for you

HOUSTON – When was the last time you and your significant other went on a really good date? Especially during these crazy times, it’s easy to forget to take time out for yourself, and your relationship.

Good news, ‘Create The Date’ is a local service that will take all the hard work out of planning the perfect date, and do it for you!

Keyanna Jones is the owner of ‘Create The Date,’ and she came up with the idea to encourage couples to keep dating, as well as helping to keep the romance alive in the relationship.

According to Keyanna, plenty of people lack creativity or spontaneous edge when it comes to romantic chemistry, so ‘Create The Date’ offers assistance in such areas to create platforms for them to showcase their love.

Some of their date packages available are: lights out bedroom decor, feed your way to their heart restaurant table decor, tee-pee of love, the creative picnic, and a private chef experience.

Here’s how you can plan a date of your own with ‘Create The Date’:

1.You can book with ‘CTD’ via Instagram Direct Message, website, or email.

2.They will then reach out and ask a series of questions to make sure they execute your vision, while following CDC guidelines.

3. They will set up at the place of choice, then leave and allow you to enjoy your experience.

4. Finally, when the date is over they will return to clean up, and you are left with a moment to remember forever.