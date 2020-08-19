‘Dance Your *Booty* Off’ fitness classes will have you movin, groovin, and burnin calories

HOUSTON – Forget boring, structured fitness classes, ‘Dance Your *Booty* Off’ is a body-positive and female-friendly dance class that brings the moves, AND the fun!

Owner Marianne Vergult teaches this free online class via Zoom every Saturday and Sunday.

Her one-hour class will have you burning tons of calories (without even realizing that you’re working out,) while grooving to some of your favorite upbeat music.

Marianne’s classes are free, and they are for females only. For more information on ‘Dance Your *Booty* Off,’ click HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly shows off her best dance moves!