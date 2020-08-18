Tip Tuesday: Adjusting your thermostat for vacation

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The most important consideration when adjusting your thermostat for vacation is whether any pets will be staying in the home. Pets need fresh air just like we do and are susceptible to heat-related illness, so it’s imperative that you leave the air conditioner on. But, unless your pet has a medical condition that would put them at increased risk, it’s fine to set the thermostat as high as 80 degrees. Remember to draw the shades in sun-facing windows to help the house stay cool during the day.

But you still shouldn’t turn it off completely. Stagnant air in the middle of summer can turn the inside of your home into a sauna, potentially causing serious damage to drywall, sheet rock, wallpaper and even wood. It can also result in accelerated wear in your refrigerator’s compressor and may even cause it to break down. Delicate artwork, houseplants, makeup, bottles of wine and other household items can all fall victim to several steamy days.

Go High Tech with Your Thermostat

A more convenient way to ensure a comfortable homecoming is to use a programmable or smart thermostat. Some, but not all programmable thermostats will allow you to program a lower temperature for a specific date in the future. A smart thermostat connects to your home Wi-Fi network, allowing you to control it from anywhere using your smartphone. Smart thermostat apps also provide the most user-friendly interface for programming your heating and cooling schedule.

