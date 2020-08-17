KPRC 2’s Houston Life welcomes reporter Joe Sam to the team

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 welcomes award-winning multimedia journalist Joe Sam as a reporter for HOUSTON LIFE, Houston’s no. 1 rated daytime lifestyle program. Sam’s first day on air will be Tuesday, September 8.

I'm joining the team as their new Entertainment/Lifestyle Journalist!!! I will taking all the fun featured in Ohio to Texas where everything is BIGGER!!!! This is really a dream come true! Thank you God #houstonlife #teamcbk pic.twitter.com/a17Bkij9h1 — Joe Sam (@TVJoeSam) August 17, 2020

Joe Sam comes to Houston by way of Columbus, Ohio, where he served as both an entertainment reporter and host, as well as teaching at the Ohio Media School. As a HOUSTON LIFE Reporter, Joe will cover live events around the city, as well as share stories from across the community.

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Joe Sam earned his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Southern University A&M College and a master’s in Organizational Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

Sam began his media career while still in high school, before experiencing his first taste of the national spotlight by winning a college competition to host BET’s Black College Tour. Post-graduation, he has worked in New Orleans, Monroe & Lafayette, Louisiana, along with stints in Florida and Michigan.

“Joe Sam is the perfect fit to join Derrick, Courtney, Lauren and the rest of our HOUSTON LIFE team,” says KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “He brings a new energy & personality to match the show’s new 3:00 p.m. time slot.”

Co-hosted by Media Alliance of Houston 2019 Star Awards TV Personality of the Year & three-time Emmy Award-winner Derrick Shore and former KPRC 2 anchor Courtney Zavala, HOUSTON LIFE has quickly become the city’s go-to program for honest and witty conversations about all things H-Town, including family, community, food, fashion, nightlife, and of course, the perfect mixed drink to go with whatever you do.

Along with its new team member and time slot, the HOUSTON LIFE team promises some fresh, new elements for the show that will appeal to current viewers and newcomers alike. HOUSTON LIFE is executive produced by Katie Meyers.

Now in its third year, HOUSTON LIFE launched in August 2016 from its first studio in the Galleria. After two seasons the decision was made to build HOUSTON LIFE its own home inside the new, state-of-the-art KPRC-TV Channel 2 studios on the Southwest Freeway.