Send us your #MyHoustonLife shout-out!

HOUSTON – Houston Life fans, we want to hear from you! If you’ve always wanted to be a part of our show, now is your chance with #MyHoustonLife shout-outs.
Have a loved one who’s celebrating a birthday? Want to share your favorite moment from the show? Are you our BIGGEST fan? Let us know below! Fill out the form and submit your video shout-out for a chance to see it on the show. A Houston Life producer will reach out to selected fans with more information.
*Please note, not all video submissions will be aired.
VIDEO SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
Want to make sure your video looks great? Here are some tips for recording your shout-out.
- Leave some pad! After recording, wait 2 seconds, give your shout-out, wait 2 seconds then stop recording. This helps ensure your words won’t get cutoff.
- Let there be light! Record by a window or other light source.
- Horizontal! If recording on a phone or tablet, make sure it’s horizontal, not vertical.
- Background check! Choose a nice backdrop and hide sensitive information like addresses or children’s faces you don’t want shown on TV.
- Quiet please! Choose a location with minimal background noise.