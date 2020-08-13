85ºF

Send us your #MyHoustonLife shout-out!

Share how you're living your best Houston Life

Olivia Kolanek, Houston Life Associate Producer

Submit your #MyHoustonLife shout-out!
HOUSTON – Houston Life fans, we want to hear from you! If you’ve always wanted to be a part of our show, now is your chance with #MyHoustonLife shout-outs.

Have a loved one who’s celebrating a birthday? Want to share your favorite moment from the show? Are you our BIGGEST fan? Let us know below! Fill out the form and submit your video shout-out for a chance to see it on the show. A Houston Life producer will reach out to selected fans with more information.

*Please note, not all video submissions will be aired.

VIDEO SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Want to make sure your video looks great? Here are some tips for recording your shout-out.

  • Leave some pad! After recording, wait 2 seconds, give your shout-out, wait 2 seconds then stop recording. This helps ensure your words won’t get cutoff.
  • Let there be light! Record by a window or other light source.
  • Horizontal! If recording on a phone or tablet, make sure it’s horizontal, not vertical.
  • Background check! Choose a nice backdrop and hide sensitive information like addresses or children’s faces you don’t want shown on TV.
  • Quiet please! Choose a location with minimal background noise.

