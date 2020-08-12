Goodwill Houston on new safety procedures for shopping and donating

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Whether you wish to visit them to drop off donations or to shop, it’s important that you know Goodwill Houston has been taking precautions to keep stores and donation centers safe after COVID-19

Barbie Parker, Vice President of Fund Development & Community Relations with Goodwill Houston, explained their new procedures in place.

“We’ve just been so blessed by the donations, and those donations change lives through the power of work. But we’ve put into practice new safety precautions, so all of our employees are wearing face coverings, we’ve installed sneeze guards at our cash registers, our carts are being disinfected constantly, and our donated items are being quarantined at least 48 hours,” said Parker, who invited everyone to shop at Goodwill stores.

The popular job connection services are still happening at Goodwill Houston, but in a virtual setting.

And if you want more information about Goodwill Houston, you can call 713- 692-6221, or you can visit their website goodwillhouston.org.