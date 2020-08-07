Flex Seal Family of Products founder Phil Swift talks Houston connection

HOUSTON – You guys probably know Phil Swift for his energetic Flex Seal Family of Products ads, including the infamous commercial where he saws a boat in half and then fixes it!

Phil’s backround in chemistry, plus his love for easy solutions that really work is how he came up with a liquid rubber that was portable and easy to use.

The Flex Seal brand boasts a variety of different products like Flex Glue, Flex Paste, Flex Tape, Flex Seal Liquid, Flex Seal Spray, and Flex Shot, among others.

Phil’s first Flex Seal commercial aired during overnight time slots in March of 2011, and America just really loved the product, and the company been working hard ever since.

Even celebs like Jerry Seinfeld, Charles Barkley and Jimmy Fallon are fans of Phil’s products!

I saw the signal @jimmyfallon and I’m on my way to seal the day. 💪 pic.twitter.com/9qs5PBcbKa — Philip Swift (@philswiftontv) July 17, 2020

A cool Houston tie in? Phil’s brother went to college at U of H for their architecture program.

