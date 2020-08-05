Here’s how you can save time and money while gaining direct access to physical therapy

HOUSTON – If you've struggled with pain, whether it's in your neck after sitting at a computer all day or you tweaked your knee while gardening or exercising, we have a pain-free solution for you.
You don't have to be an athlete or be recovering from a surgery to seek physical therapy.
There's now a more direct way to improve your mobility and decrease your pain.
Board certified physical therapist with Memorial Hermann Ironman Sports Medicine Institute, Nikki Shelton, shares everything you need to know.