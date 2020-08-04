NE-YO talks ‘World Of Dance’ semi-finals, sitting next to J.Lo, Derek Hough’s Tik Tok obsession

HOUSTON – Whether you know NE-YO from his music, his movies, or his role as a judge on NBC’s ‘World Of Dance,’ one things’s for sure - he sure knows great dancers when he seems them!

Things have definitely looked a little bit different for season 4 of ‘World Of Dance.’ Normally, from the beginning, dancers perform on the big, bright stage with a live audience. For this season, the judges and producers have stripped things down to find the best of the best, making the dancers EARN their way onto the big stage.

There are two rounds of semi-finals that begin tonight, August 4th, at 9 p.m. The second round will be next Tuesday August 11th, at 9 p.m., and the world final finale airing Wednesday August 12th, at 8 p.m.

Watch as NE-YO chats with Lauren Kelly about what fans can expect from tonight’s episode!