HOUSTON – Ever wanted to see some of the rarest crocodiles in the country up close and personal? Crocodile Encounter in Angleton is the crocodile capital of Texas!

Located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston, Crocodile Encounter is great for tours, field trips, birthdays, and lots more.

There are a ton of wild animals there to see and learn about, but of course, crocodiles are the main attraction. You can watch them get fed, learn about their daily routines, and even try feeding one yourself.

Owner Chris Dieter gave Lauren Kelly a tour of the property, and showed off some of the many different breeds of crocs.

This really is a great way to experience nature up close and personal, as well as get educated at the same time!

