It’s Opening Day! Here’s what fans can expect ahead of tonight’s Astros game

HOUSTON – BASEBALL IS BACK!

Even though it’s not going to feel the same since fans can’t be inside the stadium, that doesn’t mean it won’t be just as great.

The Houston Astros return tonight for Opening Day of the 2020 season, and game time is set for 8:10 p.m. They’ll take on the Seattle Mariners, and Justin Verlander will be pitching.

This is a four-game series, and all games will be played here at Minute Maid Park.

There will be fun sounds bites and effects throughout the game, like crown cheers and even walk-up songs!

Also, you can still go inside the official Astros team store which is currently open inside of Union Station, masks and social distancing required.

Fans are not allowed into the stadium, but there will be cardboard cutouts of them in the stadium chairs.

Fans can still purchase their own cardboard cutout HERE, and all proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.