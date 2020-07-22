Discover the skincare line customized for Houston’s climate

HOUSTON – If Houston’s heat and humidity is wreaking havoc on your skin, a skincare line made in France promises to help.
Ulli Haslacher, founder of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, has spent decades working on this customized line, and she shared details about how the products match where you live or where you are going.
“It’s anti-aging skincare for your zip code,” said Haslacher, who received a patent for this extraordinary innovation that gives your skin what it needs based on the climate you live in.
For our Houston Life viewers, Pour Moi Climate-Smart has a special offer happening now through August 10.
For more details, watch the interview above.
And to get in on this special offer, visit pourmoiskincare.com/houston, or call 909-243-1456.