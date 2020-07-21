Tip Tuesday: The benefits of window treatments

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Window treatments throughout your home are key to each room’s décor. But, did you know that you can also use your window treatments to help keep your room warmer or cooler, and even to help you save on your bills each month?

Draperies with light-colored material facing out will reflect more sunlight, working to keep the room cool on hot days.

Blinds allow you to fine tune the level of light and heat in your home so you can find your ideal balance.

Shades with a light side against the window will reflect unwanted heat to keep your home cool.

