The Baker’s Man bakes fresh, miniature bundt cakes daily

HOUSTON – The Baker’s Man, James Ephraim, is a former marine, who did a 180 with his career after starting his baking business several years ago...while working as a banker.

He bakes and sells miniature bundt cakes in 7 delicious flavors: Blondie Caramel Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Cake, Chocolate Fudge Cake, Funfetti Cake, and Lemon Cake.

He now bakes about 500 cakes a day, then sells them at local farmers markets and events around Houston, including Frank’s Pizza downtown, and Local Foods in the Rice Village.

James learned how to bake with his mom when he was twelve years old, and even today - her carrot cake recipe is by far one of the most popular flavors.

Watch as James chats with Lauren Kelly about changing careers, and where Houstonians can find his delicious cakes.