Enter here to win an Igloo prize pack valued at $400

Igloo is helping you get ready for your next socially-distant adventure!
The Houston Life Igloo Gift Pack includes the following:
- Trailmate Journey – 70 Qt Cooler $279.99
- Gizmo 30-Can Backpack Cooler $49.99
- 20 Oz Stainless Steel Tumbler $15.99
- 20 Oz Stainless Steel Tumbler $15.99
- Half Gallon Stainless Steel Sports Jug $39.99
The total retail value is $401.95.
Contest begins at 1:00 P.M. on July 20, 2020. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on July 29, 2020.
Rules and regulations for this contest are posted here.
Good luck!
ENTER BELOW: