Ray Wylie Hubbard talks new album, collaborations, getting kidnapped by Willie Nelson

HOUSTON – Ray Wylie Hubbard has been making music for more than 40 years. His sound is described as outlaw country blending sounds of country, rock and roll, blues and folk music.

He just released his 18th studio album, ‘Co-Starring,’ with some very talented friends.

The album is chalk-full of some pretty amazing collaborations. It features Ringo Starr (Beatles), Don Was, Joe Walsh (Eagles), Chris Robinson, Pam Tillis, Ronnie Dunn (Brooks & Dunn), Ashley Mcbryde, The Cadillac Three, and more.

So just how did Ray get the attention of Ringo Starr? It turns out, Ringo mentioned he was listening to Ray’s ‘Snake Farm’ album a couple of years ago, and the two later became friends.

Ray was born in Oklahoma, grew up outside of Dallas, and now lives in Wimberley, Texas. He’s been married for over 30 years to his longtime love Judy, who is also his manager.

Ray Wylie’s latest album “Co-Starring” is available now on his website, and watch his special acoustic performance of “Fast Left Hand” above.