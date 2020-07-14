HOUSTON – Choosing a thermostat setting is largely a matter of personal preference. However, you can recognize good energy savings and stay comfortable by setting your thermostat between 76 and 78 degrees. This will provide for decent cooling in the summer months without sending your electricity bill soaring. Contact One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of Houston to learn more.
Tip Tuesday: How to save money on energy bills this summer
