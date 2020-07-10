Derrick and Courtney’s week of surprise challenges for Lauren Kelly

HOUSTON – This week Derrick and Courtney decided to make Lauren Kelly’s work-from-home assignments a little, ahem, challenging.

They came up with a surprise challenge for each day, and Lauren didn’t know *AT ALL* what was coming her way. She found out about what the challenge was going to be live on the air, just like everyone else!

Let’s recap the challenges for week, and see how Lauren did.

MONDAY - PAINT BY NUMBERS PORTRAIT OF TEX

Look, if you’ve got lots of time on your hands then this is a PERFECT activity for you to try! This paint-by-numbers portrait of Tex had tons of teenie-tiny little details to paint, which clearly couldn’t be finished in under one hour. The twist was that a left-handed Lauren had to switch over to only using her right hand! Take a look and see how she did!

TUESDAY - BUILD A FLOAT OUT OF CARDBOARD BOXES AND DUCT TAPE

For this challenge, Lauren was given a bunch of cardboard boxes, a box cutter, duct tape, and waterproof tape, and had to make a float for the pool. Lauren’s boyfriend Gabe was here to help her for this one, and the extra hands came in VERY handy. The twist? Lauren had to get on her handmade float, and it actually had to hold her up once she got in the water.

WEDNESDAY - MAKE A PRETTY MULTI-LAYERED RAINBOW CREPE CAKE

Have you ever seen people try different projects on Pinterest or Instagram...and FAIL MISERABLY? That’s basically what happened for this challenge. Lauren was given the ingredients for this very pretty and colorful rainbow crepe cake, and in under one hour to make the highest crepe cake she could. The twist came when Derrick and Courtney looked through Lauren’s fridge and told her she had to add ketchup to her cake somewhere. Let’s hope that cake tasted better than it looked!

(original recipe from Tasty - https://bit.ly/2ZOFpUl)

THURSDAY - DECORATE THE HOUSTON LIFE VEHICLE

On Thursday, Lauren was given lots of decorations so that she could decorate the Houston Life vehicle as best she could. Window markers, streamers, signs, string, and balloons (from Tex’s birthday and Courtney’s welcome back show) were all items that she could use. The twist was that Lauren had to get in the vehicle, *SAFELY* drive it around, and see how many HONKS she could get while jamming to the old HL theme song “It’s your liiiiiiiiiiiiiife!”

Note- it was so hot outside, that the phone we were Facebook live-ing from shut off! So here is the final result:

FRIDAY - CHOREOGRAPH A PERSONALIZED DANCE ROUTINE

And to wrap up the week of challenges, Derrick and Courtney had Lauren create her own one-minute dance routine, which had to include some moves from Derrick and Courtney themselves! They chose some fast, techno-ish music, and we got LOTS of great dance ideas from viewers on our Facebook Live. The twist? Lauren had to perform the routine while wearing an inflatable horse costume. YEE-HAW!