Weekend Getaways: Hot road trip destinations from Houston

HOUSTON – If you've decided you're in dire need of a vacation, you are not alone.

Road trips are a strong appeal for many right now, so you can make STILL make the most of your summer vacation.

But, keeping our families safe and healthy is still the priority, which is why you might find a road trip to be the safest option for your family.

Travel expert, Gabe Saglie is sharing the hot spots where you’ll get the most bang for your buck.

THE ROAD TRIP APPEAL

Affordability Ease of planning Staying close to home

RV’S & CAMPING APPEAL

The most robust sector in the travel industry

Some stats suggest a 1,000% YOY increase in RV rentals for summer, with 30% of those reservations

being newbies

SAFETY/TRAVEL TIPS

Know & follow the rules: Bone up on requirements not only from the state, but from the town/resort you're visiting, too

Get personal: Don't just book online, follow up directly with your resort to understand protocols

Do your research: What's open and what's not?

Rethink courtesy: Give people extra space

DAY TRIPPING FROM HOUSTON:

1. SPA ALESSANDRA

Urban oasis inside the AAA 4-Diamond in Downtown

$95 for 60 min. massage, all spa access, bubbly & valet

Regular: $175

2. CYPRESS TRAILS RANCH

30 min. from Houston and guided trail rides thru Cypress & Spring Creeks

$106 for 1.5 hour Trail Ride for 2

Regular: $150

3. SAN ANTONIO

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio: $129/nt

4. AUSTIN

The Sheraton Austin at the Capitol: $99/nt.

WEEKEND ROAD TRIPS FROM HOUSTON

1. MUSTANG ISLAND STATE PARK

3.5 Hrs from HOU

Appeal: Wide open space, nature, quiet, removed

Open: Friday- Sunday and online reservations recommended

$5 per adult per day, and kids 12 & under are free

Camping: Plenty of water + electricity sites

Activities: Mountain biking, hiking, fishing & picnicking

Nearby Attractions: Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, South Padre Island, etc.,

2. RV’ING TO DALLAS

4 Hrs from HOU

Treetops RV resort in Arlington:

All ages resort with amenities like pool & biking trails

Tons of spacious sites with water, electricity hookups, concrete patios & grills * Rates: From $99 based on size of RV & party

Cabins: Sleep up to 4 with washer & dryer, full kitchen, etc., * Rates: From $243 throughout the summer



3. GULF SHORES, ALABAMA

8 Hrs from HOU

Home to trails, beaches, a pier, golf course & zip line over dunes

Hands-on encounters: Lemurs, Kangaroos, Sloths, etc.,

Stay: The Lodge at Gulf State Park, A Hilton Hotel, leader in sustainable/environmentally friendly tourism

Rates: From $175 in August

4. SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA