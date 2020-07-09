Weekend Getaways: Hot road trip destinations from Houston

HOUSTON – If you've decided you're in dire need of a vacation, you are not alone.
Road trips are a strong appeal for many right now, so you can make STILL make the most of your summer vacation.
But, keeping our families safe and healthy is still the priority, which is why you might find a road trip to be the safest option for your family.
Travel expert, Gabe Saglie is sharing the hot spots where you’ll get the most bang for your buck.
THE ROAD TRIP APPEAL
- Affordability
- Ease of planning
- Staying close to home
RV’S & CAMPING APPEAL
- The most robust sector in the travel industry
- Some stats suggest a 1,000% YOY increase in RV rentals for summer, with 30% of those reservations
- being newbies
SAFETY/TRAVEL TIPS
- Know & follow the rules: Bone up on requirements not only from the state, but from the town/resort you're visiting, too
- Get personal: Don't just book online, follow up directly with your resort to understand protocols
- Do your research: What's open and what's not?
- Rethink courtesy: Give people extra space
DAY TRIPPING FROM HOUSTON:
1. SPA ALESSANDRA
- Urban oasis inside the AAA 4-Diamond in Downtown
- $95 for 60 min. massage, all spa access, bubbly & valet
- Regular: $175
2. CYPRESS TRAILS RANCH
- 30 min. from Houston and guided trail rides thru Cypress & Spring Creeks
- $106 for 1.5 hour Trail Ride for 2
- Regular: $150
3. SAN ANTONIO
- Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio: $129/nt
4. AUSTIN
- The Sheraton Austin at the Capitol: $99/nt.
WEEKEND ROAD TRIPS FROM HOUSTON
1. MUSTANG ISLAND STATE PARK
- 3.5 Hrs from HOU
- Appeal: Wide open space, nature, quiet, removed
- Open: Friday- Sunday and online reservations recommended
- $5 per adult per day, and kids 12 & under are free
- Camping: Plenty of water + electricity sites
- Activities: Mountain biking, hiking, fishing & picnicking
- Nearby Attractions: Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, South Padre Island, etc.,
2. RV’ING TO DALLAS
- 4 Hrs from HOU
- Treetops RV resort in Arlington:
- All ages resort with amenities like pool & biking trails
- Tons of spacious sites with water, electricity hookups, concrete patios & grills
- * Rates: From $99 based on size of RV & party
- Cabins: Sleep up to 4 with washer & dryer, full kitchen, etc.,
- * Rates: From $243 throughout the summer
3. GULF SHORES, ALABAMA
- 8 Hrs from HOU
- Home to trails, beaches, a pier, golf course & zip line over dunes
- Hands-on encounters: Lemurs, Kangaroos, Sloths, etc.,
- Stay: The Lodge at Gulf State Park, A Hilton Hotel, leader in sustainable/environmentally friendly tourism
- Rates: From $175 in August
4. SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA
- 17 Hrs from HOU
- Appeal: The journey across Texas, thru SW New Mexico & eastern Arizona
- Plenty of open space and outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking, golf mecca, spa central
- Stay: The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
- Rates: From $109 (based on 2-night minimum stay)
- Spa day from $119, (Reg: $197+)
- Dinner for 2 at Bourbon Steak from $125, (Reg. $214)