Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital offers treatment for children living with facial differences

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Children facing facial differences deserve the best medical treatment available to give them a normal life.

Fortunately, they can receive that opportunity through facial re-animation at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Dr. Phuong Nguyen, director of craniofacial surgery at Memorial Hermann & Ut Health, shared details about this procedure that promises to help kids with congenital or acquired cleft or craniofacial anomalies.

To see Nguyen’s complete interview, watch the video above.

For more information visit childrens.memorialhermann.org or call 713-222-CARE.