What to remember when shopping for a protective face mask

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Medical experts agree that wearing a face mask is one simple thing we can all do to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, but not all masks or face coverings offer the same level of protection.

Dr. Mary Clifton with Boomer Naturals recommends wearing a mask with three layers of tightly woven fabric, and a built-in filter that provides an extra layer of protection.

Boomer Naturals is a health and wellness company with comfortable and breathable options for face coverings.

These masks are made with nano-silver technology and come in a variety of different sizes for both adults and children.

It’s an easy product to wear and care for. Dr. Clifton says these masks can easily be washed in the sink with warm, soupy water for five minutes and then sat out to air dry.

Order online and get 20% off with the promo code “KPRC20.”