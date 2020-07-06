D.A.R.E to get your 2020 goals back on track

HOUSTON – We're half way through the year and if you've lost sight of your goals, you're not alone!

So many unexpected events have occurred, but there’s good news.

Speaker, author and life coach, L’areal Lipkins with A Woman With Vision is helping us kick the second half of 2020 into high gear with an easy 4-step process.

THE NEXT 6 MONTHS, DON’T HAVE TO LOOK LIKE THE LAST 6 MONTHS

D.A.R.E TO GET YOUR GOALS BACK ON TRACK

D - DEBRIEF

The 6th month marker is a good place to stop and see where you are in comparison to where you thought you'd be

This helps you see what’s been working and where you need to make adjustments

ASK YOURSELF 3 QUESTIONS:

Which goals HAVE I accomplished this year? Where am I behind? What do I need to change?

A - ASSESS

Assess if your goals from the beginning of the year are still relevant & realistic

If they're not, give yourself permission to change them

Don’t feel pressured to pursue goals you aren’t passionate about

R - REFOCUS

This year has been an emotional rollercoaster

Take time to get back in the right mental space

1 way to do this: See what you’ve learned from the first half of the year that will help you move forward



E - EXECUTE EVERY DAY

Most people start off strong for a couple weeks and then they lose momentum KEY: Focus on taking small actions you can do consistently instead of massive actions you can’t maintain



EXAMPLES:

1. FITNESS GOALS

Instead of saying you're going to work out for an hour, 7 days a week, start off with an evening walk in your neighborhood

2. FINANCIAL GOALS: SAVING

Instead of eliminating all purchases, pick one thing you can give up, like eating out, toll roads or a subscription service

3. READING GOALS

Instead of trying to read a new book a month, commit to reading 10 minutes a day

THE KEY IS...

Making sure your goals are realistic, because the easier it is, the more likely you’ll stick to them.