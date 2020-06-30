Tip Tuesday: Why you need a yearly tune-up on your home’s air conditioner

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Each year, you should have a professional HVAC technician come to your home and give your system a tune-up.

This highly recommended maintenance service includes safety checks, interior cleaning, and a thorough inspection of various parts.

An air conditioning tune-up will help to ensure that your unit is working correctly and is providing efficient service for your whole household.

During a tune-up service, a One Hour technician will identify any potential problems with the unit and will calibrate the unit so that it provides maximum cooling with minimal energy input.

