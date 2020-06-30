5 fun and creative ways to celebrate a birthday without leaving the house

HOUSTON – You guys know what a GOLDEN BIRTHDAY is, right? It’s when the age you’re turning lands on the same number as your birth date. For instance, if you’re birthday is March 4th, your golden birthday would be when you turned 4 on the 4th.

Today is Lauren Kelly’s boyfriend Gabriel’s golden birthday! He is turning 30 (on the thirtieth)...and pre-pandemic, we had a fun thirtieth birthday trip planned. Unfortunately we had to cancel now that everything is shutting down again, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t make it a great day for him!

Here’s a list of 5 ways to get creative while celebrating from home.

1. Make a homemade birthday card.

Sure, the store-bought cards a cute and funny, but nothing replaces making a bright and colorful one for your loved on from scratch. They’ll appreciate it a lot more if it comes from the heart!

2. Get a customized party favor.

Jump online and create something cute and personalized for their birthday. Like sunglasses, a t-shirt, or maybe even a koozie.

3. Have a Netflix movie night.

Movie theaters are closed for the moment, so what’s better than grabbing dinner and dessert and watching a movie or two from the comfort of your own couch!

4. Cook their favorite meal.

No better way to put a big smile on their face than with a home-cooked meal! Maybe throw some steak or chicken on the grill, or homemade lasagna? YUM! (and you’ll have leftovers for the next day!)

5. Bake a homemade cake.

Of course the easy way out would be to make a quick run to the grocery store and pick up something from the bakery...but think of how awesome your house will smell when you bake from home!

Other cute/fun ideas: