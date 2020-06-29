Kingwood’s Lindsey Hamm competing on ‘The Titan Games’ tonight

HOUSTON – Season 2 of 'The Titan Games,' hosted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is fully underway and you can catch a local aspiring mountain guide compete in tonight's episode.

Lindsey Hamm is originally from Kingwood, and she's bringing her mind, body, and heart to the epic competition tonight.

Lindsey is trained in mountain climbing (she guided a Denali tour up to 17,000 feet!) she teaches ice climbing, and she also skis, among many other activities.

You can watch and cheer Lindsey on as she competes in tonight’s episode of ‘The Titan Games’ at 7p here on KPRC 2.