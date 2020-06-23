What to know before you go to Moody Gardens this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Looking for something fun to do with the family? Moody Gardens in Galveston is open and ready for visitors.

Jerri Hamachek, marketing director for Moody Gardens, shares some tips to help families plan their next visit.

She recommends booking online. They offer attraction tickets, tee times for their golf course and hotel packages online. You can also view their daily theater schedule and sail times for Colonel Paddlewheel Boat.

You can also avoid the crowds, by visiting Moody Gardens during the week.

Moody Gardens has a new payment policy in place. They have moved to a cashless digital payment policy for all transactions property wide.

To get started planning your next visit to Moody Gardens, visit their website or call 409-744-4673.