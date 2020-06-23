90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sponsored

Colorectal Cancer is Preventable: The importance of scheduling your colonoscopy

Tags: colon cancer, colonoscopy, health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.